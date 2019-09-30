Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was apprehended by the Delhi Police following a shootout in Dwarka in the early hours of Monday, officials said.The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, they said. He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, a senior police officer said. Rathi sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the shootout with personnel of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said. PTI NIT IJT