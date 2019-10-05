Close illegal plastic units in residential areas of Ghaziabad: CPCB

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The apex pollution control body has ordered shutting down of three illegal plastic recycling units operating in residential areas in Ghaziabad, observing that they were generating lot of pollution and operated without valid permissions. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that the illegal plastic recycling units did not have air pollution control device installed. The anti-pollution watchdog directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) "to close, seal and prosecute illegal industrial units operating in conforming and non conforming areas of Ghaziabad, UP". The CPCB noted that illegal plastic recycling units were operating in residential area of Sonia Vihar, Panchsheel Bhopura opposite Koyal Enclave and Loni Ghaziabad with no air pollution control device and without valid permission from respective authorities. It directed to UPPCB to identify more such illegal units, levy environmental compensation on them, disconnect their power supply and file an action taken report within 30 days. The direction was passed late September. The CPCB had conducted joint inspections of these illegal units after receiving a complaint from an individual. During the inspection, the CPCB officials found that the units were recycling plastic by melting it and making blocks out of molten plastic. "However, no air pollution devices had been installed for control of emissions generated during the process," the body said. It also observed that polythene bags and other plastic material were found lying all around the premises and neighbours were troubled due to continuous pollution generated by the units. "The action taken report shall be submitted by the UPPCB to CPCB within 30 days from the date of receipt of these directions along with a time bound action plan for compliance of directions," the CPCB order, signed by its Chairman SPS Parihar, said. PTI AG RT