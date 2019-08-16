Close shave for many as 'drunk' man rams car into wall of south Kolkata club

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man driving allegedly in an inebriated state rammed his car into the wall of a south Kolkata club on Thursday, with many having a near escape from being hit, police sources said.The incident happened late on Thursday night when Akash Mukhopadhyay, while taking a turn, rammed his car into the wall of the upscale club in the Golf Garden area, the sources said.Locals claimed many people had a narrow escape as the vehicle was being driven at a breakneck speed. The car crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it, with the driver trapped inside.There was no report of any injury as several people present at the spot scampered to safety on time, the sources said quoting eyewitnesses.Mukhopadhyay came out of the car unscathed with the help of his father, who rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion.He was then taken to the Jadavpur police station by cops, as the locals alleged that he was driving in an inebriated condition."Investigation is going on and the man is being questioned," a source at the police station said.About the claims made by locals that Mukhopadhyay was the son of a woman Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal living in the area, one of the sources said "it is not confirmed yet".The MP could not be contacted for comments. PTI SUS SOMSOM