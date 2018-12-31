Closure of mining activities leads to large job losses: Mines Min

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The closure of mining activities in Goa has amounted to a loss of large number of jobs, Parliament was informed Monday. "Government of Goa has intimated that the closure of mining activities has resulted in loss of large number of jobs," Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. A proposal, the minister said, has been received from the Goa government to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, in order to tide over the difficulties faced by the state government on account of closure of mining activities. "The said proposal is under examination in the Ministry of Mines," it said. According to the information provided by the Indian Bureau of Mines, a sub-ordinate office under the administrative control of the mines ministry, no mining activity is currently taking place in Goa for any major mineral. The Supreme Court in February cancelled second renewal of 88 mining leases in Goa and directed to stop all mining operations with effect from March 16 until fresh mining leases were granted. PTI SID HRS