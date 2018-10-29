Cloud Bazaar, India's Premier Conference and Trade Show for the Cloud, Draws Near

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Web developers, designers, web hosting & domain providers across India are gearing up for their annual landmark industry trade show - Cloud Bazaar (previously ResellerClub presents HostingCon India). The event is India's premier Conference and Trade Show for the Cloud, Domains and Hosting industry. It is set to take place in Mumbai on 1st November, 2018 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (Mumbai). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub_Logo.jpg )Touted as India's biggest event for the Internet Infrastructure Industry, the event has historically drawn a footfall of over 2,000 attendees every year and is a highly anticipated event for those in the industry. Attendees can expect to hear from a fantastic speaker lineup, which includes Deepak Kanakraju (DigitalDeepak.com), Shashi Tripathi (Google Cloud India), Rajesh Dhuddu (Tech Mahindra) and 12 other eminent experts. These insightful sessions by the industry stalwarts will cover topics on Cloud, SaaS, Big Data and IoT among others.Speaking about the event, Shridhar Luthria, Business Head (ResellerClub), said, "Cloud Bazaar is our flagship event of the year. We've collaborated with 35 partners to make this event memorable and rewarding through a number of title sponsor booths, contests, offers and more. The event is a great chance for us to meet with our loyal customers, interact with potential clients and announce an exciting lineup of new products and features that ResellerClub is working on. The event will underscore our vision to be a true marketplace for Web Professionals. We have our trusted partners and a dedicated team working round the clock to deliver a fantastic conference."The event registrations are open and one can register for free here: http://www.cloudbazaar.orgAt the event, attendees can collect freebies, meet and network with experts, stand a chance to win a bunch of exciting prizes including the iPhone X and leave with valuable insights and tips to help their domains & hosting business.For more information, visit: http://www.resellerclub.comAbout ResellerClub ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to Web Designers, Developers and Web Hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Email, Backup, Security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 500+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for Web Professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of Web Presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.Source: ResellerClub PWRPWR