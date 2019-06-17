Cloud cover, gusty winds protect Delhi from heat

(Eds: Adding more inputs) New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The national capital Monday recorded the lowest temperature for June this year at 33.3 degrees Celsius, as a cloud cover and gusty winds offered a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The city witnessed sporadic rain at isolated places. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 0.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm rainfall in the first 17 days of June. Light rainfall witnessed over the last two days ended a dry spell of around 20 days during which the mercury soared to as high as 48 degrees Celsius. Gusty winds and a cloudy sky kept the mercury in check. The city recorded a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest for June this year, and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 54 per cent, it said.Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three-four days. The mercury will hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and adjoining areas. Also, humid winds from the Arabian Sea are increasing moisture over the northern plains including Delhi. "This moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is expected to continue for the next two to three days," it said. PTI GVS NSD SRY