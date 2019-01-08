Cloud4C, a Leading Cloud Managed Services Provider, is Empowering Enterprises Digital Transformation Across 40 Locations Worldwide

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Cloud4C, a Made in India cloud player is emerging as a preferred choice of Fortune 500 enterprises across 20 countries with 40 locations spread across Americas, Europe, Middle East, APAC. The company offers differentiated services such as Community Cloud for industries such as banks and manufacturing besides private and public cloud. A total of 3,000 companies globally are using Cloud4C services including 30+ Fortune 500 global multinationals. The company offers a robust cloud platform powered by military grade cloud security managed by 26 security tools and 40+ security controls to ensure data is protected backed by industry best uptime SLA. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788498/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg )Globally, over 80 countries have passed data privacy laws - Cloud4C operates in 20 of those countries and ensures the data is hosted within the country complying with the respective government privacy guidelines. After having met its geographical expansion objectives in India, Cloud4C is now looking to expand its geographical footprint to new geographies, plans to be present in 40 countries.Cloud4C supports global businesses achieve speed to market through quick deployment of cloud infrastructure, achieve scalability on demand to address the growing business needs. Cloud4C ensures seamless availability of applications through the world's best end-to-end SLA (application to infrastructure) backed by an uptime guarantee. To help global enterprises sail through the challenges around data protection and security, Cloud4C deploys infrastructure locally in all the locations and compliant to the local data and privacy laws like IRAP, GDPR, RBI, IRDA, MAS etc. The company manages and monitors its customers through its global NOC and SOC.Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, "Since many of the countries have data localization laws and policies in place, it is necessary that the data is stored locally within their countries. Cloud4C addresses these needs by deploying local cloud infrastructure which is compliant with regulatory boards and laws in those countries." The company has partnered with Global major software providers to help them deploy their applications on its flagship cloud platform - Community Cloud, which is built specific to the needs of the industry enabling them with a significant reduction in TCO. The community cloud platform is built for various industries like banking, insurance, manufacturing, government etc. The company now serves 500+ customers through its community cloud platform.Cloud4C provides near zero downtime backed by benefits such as low total cost of ownership, high ROI, faster speed to market, compliance with local data privacy laws and regulations and also helping lower Infrastructure costs.Rohit Kumar Cherukuri, Vice President Marketing, Cloud4C, said, "The company now has presence across countries such as USA, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, India, Netherlands, Dubai, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, and plans to be present in 40 countries by end of 2019."About Cloud4C: Cloud4C is leading global cloud managed services player across all public cloud platforms serving over 3,000+ customers including Fortune 500 and ET500 companies across the globe. The company offers public, private, hybrid and community cloud services. The company offers a unique service offering in the form of cloud managed services providing consulting, architectural and deployment support for most prominent public cloud players.http://www.Cloud4C.com Source: Cloud4C Services Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR