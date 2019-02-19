Cloud4C Expands Footprint in South Korea to Empower Digital Transformation on Cloud for Enterprises

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, February 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Cloud4C opened an office in South Korea to help businesses tap into the power of multi-cloud environments, without the complexity and cost of managing them in-house. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788498/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg )Today, companies of all sizes are actively either experimenting with or implementing cloud. Enterprises are leveraging cloud to enhance, extend and invent new customer value propositions and they look for a Cloud Partner who can help enterprises in their Digital Transformation Journey.The focus of this new facility will be to provide clients and partners a range of offerings in areas pertaining to cloud services and to be their trusted Cloud partner.Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO of Cloud4C, said, "The opening of our new office will provide customers and partners in the region access to next-generation cloud technologies, skills and talent that will help them reshape what's next. This is in line with our strategy focused on scaling business and localizing within the markets in which we operate, keeping customers success in mind."Cloud4C currently serves more than 3,000 business customers in 23 countries across the world.About Cloud4C: Cloud4C is a leading global cloud managed services provider serving over 3,000 customers including Fortune 500 and ET500 companies across the globe. The company offers public, private, hybrid and community cloud services. The company offers a unique service offering in the form of cloud managed services providing consulting, architectural and deployment support for most popular public cloud players.The company today has presence across 40 locations spread across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC regions and employs over 1800 employees. The company plans to be present in 40 countries by end of 2019.Source: Cloud4C Services Pvt. Ltd PWRPWR