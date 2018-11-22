Cloud4C Rated Among Top-3 Public Cloud Players in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, November 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Cloud4C - A leading Global Cloud Managed Services company was rated among the top-3 public cloud players in India. The CIO perception study was conducted among 200 Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and IT leaders across various industry verticals in India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788498/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg )Cloud4C provides highly differentiated community cloud offerings besides public, private and hybrid clouds was ranked no.#1 on SLA parameters, no.#2 in the overall capability index ratings and popularity ratings, India's preferred public cloud and no.#3 in scalability index by the CIOs. Competing with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Cloud4C made its way to the top three ratings across several parameters.The CIO perception study has placed the company at the top and reinforces that Cloud4C - 'A Made in India cloud' is the most preferred public cloud providers in the country. The Enterprise IT World Magazine surveyed over 200 CIOs and IT leaders across several medium and large organisations in the country to gather data. The purpose of the survey was to analyse experience of enterprise IT leaders with the public cloud vendors. The public cloud vendors were surveyed and rated across several specific parameters. The parameters against which some of the leading cloud providers were measured included- Capability Index Rating, Scalability, SLA, Technical Support, Security and Reliability.Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, "I am delighted and humbled to note that the Indian CIOs and IT Leaders have rated Cloud4C among the top players across various parameters - My sincere thanks to them for the trust reposed in us. It is my belief that strong performance is about small improvements every day and we are fully committed to deliver such level of service which continues to exceed. Would like to thank our customers, partners and Industry CIOs for placing their trust and faith in us."Sanjay Mohapatra, Editor, Enterprise IT Magazine said, "We are thankful to the CIOs and IT Leaders for having taken part in this very important Cloud Perception Study. Indian businesses are embracing cloud technologies in a big way - and this study was necessary to assess the popularity of offerings in the Indian Cloud Market."Rohit Kumar Cherukuri, Vice President Marketing, Cloud4C said, "Delighting customers is a way of life for us. And their unflinching support provides us tremendous encouragement to move ahead tirelessly. This survey has reinforced that our services offerings are aligned to the industry needs."About Cloud4C:Cloud4C is a World's 1st Tier-4 cloud and leading global cloud managed services player serving over 2,500 customers including Fortune 500 and ET500 companies across the globe. The company offers public, private, hybrid and community cloud services. The company offers a unique service offering in the form of cloud managed services providing consulting, architectural and deployment support for most popular public cloud players.The company today has presence across 20 countries and 40 locations spread across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC regions and employs over 1800 employees. The company plans to be present in 40 countries by end of 2019.http://www.cloud4c.comSource: Cloud4C Services Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR