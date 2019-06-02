Cloudburst kills one in U'khand

/R Gopeshwar, Jun 2 (PTI) One person was killed in a cloudburst in Chamoli as heavy rains lashed the district and neigbouring Almora in Uttarakhand Sunday evening. Badar Singh was grazing his cattle in the forests in the Lambagad area of Chamoli district when he was hit by a cloudburst, SHO, Gairsain police station, Ravindra Singh Negi said. He died on the spot while the cattle he was grazing was lost, the SHO said, adding that a search was on to trace it. The flash floods that followed the cloudburst have inundated three villages of Chamoli and a few in Almora district, Negi said. PTI Corr ALM AQSAQS