Cloudburst kills two brothers in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 13 (PTI) Two brothers were Monday killed due to a cloudburst in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The deceased were identified as Arif Ahmad Lone and Sameer Ahmad Lone. "Two boys (brothers) have died in a cloudburst incident at Pooru Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district," the officials said. The officials said the police have not been able to reach the spot to recover the bodies yet as the water level in the stream has risen sharply. Further details were awaited, the officials said. PTI SSB MIJ RHL

