Cloudnine Group of Hospitals appoints Raviganesh Venkataraman as CEO

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Cloudnine Group of Hospitals Thursday said it has appointed Raviganesh Venkataraman as its chief executive officer. As the CEO, Venkataraman will be responsible for driving and overseeing the development and execution of Cloudnine's corporate strategy, business developments, mergers and acquisitions, systems and policies across the company, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals said in a statement. He was until recently a director on the board of Metro Cash & Carry India and has held leadership roles in the past with Bharti Airtel, Subhiksha Retail, Coca Cola India, Titan Industries and Godrej Boyce, it added. "We are confident that his leadership, collective knowledge, expertise and experience will be beneficial for us to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead in the space of maternal and child healthcare," Cloudnine Group of Hospitals founder Chairman R Kishore Kumar said. Cloudnine Group of Hospitals is a chain of maternity, childcare and fertility hospitals with over 700 beds across 20 facilities in Gurugram, Noida, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune. PTI AKT HRS