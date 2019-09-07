CloudSEK Handpicked by the high commission of India in Singapore to attend the India-Singapore Innovation Summit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru | September 2019: AI-powered cybersecurity startup CloudSEK has been selected to showcase their solution at the Indian Singapore Entrepreneurship Bridge 2019. CloudSEK is among the few Indian startups that have been selected by the Indian High Commission to attend the event and showcase their solution.The delegation that has been handpicked by the High Commission includes CloudSEK and a few other elite cybersecurity startups from across the country. These startups will be accompanying the DSCI (Data Security Council of India) to the event. The objective of this dedicated delegation is to showcase the capabilities of Indian cybersecurity companies to key stakeholders from across the ASEAN region.Titled India-Singapore: The Next Phase, the two-day Business and Innovation Summit is the first of its kind, having been organized as part of a broader industrial collaboration between the governments of India and Singapore. In fact, the High Commission of India has organized the event in partnership with Indian Government agencies like DSCI and Singaporean Chambers of Commerce, professional associations and innovation labs. The event will take place between 9th to 11th September at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.The event will not only see some fantastic speakers like Katherine Abrat (COO, Arkkan Capital), Ritu Arora (CEO, Allianz Investment Management), and Abhinay Chaturvedi (Partner, Accel India); but it will also be attended by business, technology, and government leadership across both India and Singapore. The event is a fantastic opportunity for emerging Indian startups to connect with investors, corporates, and government agencies from both Singapore and India enabling them to take their startup to the next level.Heres what CloudSEK founder and CTO Rahul Sasi had to say about their selection, Its quite an honour to be chosen by the High Commission represent Indias cybersecurity skills at a regional level. ASEAN is one of the most promising markets for startups right now and exhibiting our cutting-edge product on an international stage will help us gain access to an exciting market. The summit is also the first of its kind to be organized as a partnership between the Governments of India and Singapore which makes it all the more meaningful that we get to represent our countrys technology capabilities at this forum. This is also a great opportunity for us to connect with like-minded investors, prospective clients, and government agencies in the ASEAN region. PWRPWR