Cloudway Receives ‘Business Network Partner of the year 2018’ Award at the SAP India Partner Summit 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) #SAPIndiaPartnerSummit#DreamTogether New Delhi, April 29, 2019Cloudway Consulting today announced it is the recipient of the prestigious Business Network Partner of the year 2018 at the SAP India Partner Summit 2019. The SAP Partner Awards are presented annually to the top SAP partners that have excelled in developing and strengthening their alliance with SAP to drive customer success.Selected from SAPs wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner India Summit Awards are based on field recommendations, customer feedback, various other performance indicators and internal SAP sales data during the period FY 2018-19. At the award function, Naveenn Suri, CEO - Cloudway Consulting said, We at Cloudway are greatly honoured to receive the Business Network Partner of the year 2018 award. The prestigious recognition will further cement our position as one of the leading SAP Cloud partners in India, driven by innovation and customer first approach. I would once again like to thank SAP for their consistent support in accomplishing our business objectives. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category for General Business and Strategic Alliances for the Indian Subcontinent. Parvesh Ghai, Vice-President Strategic Alliances and Channels, SAP Indian Sub-continent said, Our esteemed partners play a pivotal role in extending our market reach and strengthening our brand. I congratulate Cloudway Consulting for receiving the Business Network Partner of the year 2018 award. I am confident that our partner engagement activities will further strengthen our business alliance and enhance service delivery for our customers. Cloudway offers widespread portfolio of SAP cloud services encompassing SAP business Transformation Solutions & Technology accompanied with Value Proposition Services to provide competitive edge in the marketplace for the clients.With deep alignment of thoughts and actions into SAP solutions and deliveries, Cloudway Consulting focus is on being a world-class SAP Cloud solution provider. About Cloudway Consulting - https://cloudwayconsulting.com/index.phpHeadquartered at NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Cloudway Consulting is the global leader in providing SAP Ariba, Ariba Snap, Successfactors, S/4HANA, Consulting, Implementation, Migration, Integration & Resource Augmentation for Business Transformation Solutions & Technology accompanied with Value Proposition Services to provide competitive edge in the marketplace for the clients. Cloudway is dedicated to answer the real business challenges of the clients through our deep product knowledge & diversified capabilities. With an integrated approach for clients to help them innovate & scale their business faster, the unmatched services of Cloudway assures for the best technology support to meet every business need. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned here in as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.SAP Forward-looking StatementAny statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should and will and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. PWRPWR