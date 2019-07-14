Cloudy skies in Lucknow, heavy rainfall likely on Monday in UP

Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours, the weather department said, as monsoon clouds covered the skies over the state capital on Sunday and the maximum temperature hovered around 36 degrees Celsius.It said Aligarh was the hottest city in the state, where mercury touched 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur, which recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius.Banda and Agra each recorded a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.The weatherman has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state on Monday.It said rain or thundershowers are very likely at a few places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. PTI NAV AD ABHABH