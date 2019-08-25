Cloudy Sunday, light rains in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhiites witnessed a cloudy Sunday with light showers in the evening as the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.Till 5:30 pm, 2.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Delhi and the humidity level oscillated between 97 to 60 per cent.The weather office forecast cloudy skies and light to moderate rain or thundershowers for Monday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively," an official said.On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SKV IJT