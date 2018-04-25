Clsa Global Markets sells Hathway Cable & Datacom shares worth Rs 160 cr

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Foreign investor Clsa Global Markets today sold 4.75 crore shares of cable services provider Hathway Cable & Datacom for Rs 160 crore, bulk deal data available with leading exchanges BSE and NSE showed.

According to the BSE data, Clsa Global Markets Pte Ltd offloaded 2.22 crore shares amounting to 2.68 per cent stake in Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 34, valuing the transaction at Rs 75.56 crore.

The foreign investor sold another 2.53 crore shares, or 3.04 per cent stake, in the cable services provider on NSE.

The scrips were offloaded at a price of Rs 33.54 apiece, translating into a transaction of Rs 84.83 crore.

The buyer(s) on both the exchanges could not be ascertained immediately.

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock plunged 8.59 per cent on BSE to end at Rs 32.45, while on NSE it dived 7.21 per cent to settle at Rs 32.80. PTI VRN SBT