Cluster University gets new V-C

Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed C L Chandan as the vice-chancellor of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University in Mandi, an official spokesperson said Wednesday. His appointment has been made for a period of three years or attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Earlier, Chandan was rendering his services as a professor and dean of the school of management at Bahra University in Solan district. PTI DJIHMB

