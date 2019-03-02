CM, Bhatt flag off bike rally in U'khand

Dehradun, Mar 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state BJP president Ajay Bhatt flagged off the party's 'Vijay Sankalp' bike rally in different parts of the city on Saturday as part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people.The chief minister flagged off the rally from Ranipokhri area and Bhatt from Shivaji Dharmashala area, state BJP media head Devendra Bhasin said.Similar rallies were carried out by BJP MLAs in their respective assembly segments, he said. Talking to reporters, Bhatt said there is great enthusiasm among people for the BJP."People have seen the valour of our forces in the aerial strike against terror camp in Pakistan and it has further strengthened their faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. "The safe return of our brave Wing Commander Abhinandan from Pakistan has also added to the fervour," Bhasin said. PTI ALM KJ