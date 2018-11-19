CM condoles death of soldier in J-K

Dehradun, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday expressed grief at the death of a CRPF head constable while fighting militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district. Chandrika Prasad hailed from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state. He was killed after the militants hurled grenades at a newly set-up camp in Pulwama on Sunday. Condoling the death of Prasad in a message, Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He said the state government will provide all possible help to the family of the slain soldier. PTI ALM DPB