CM directs Delhi govt departments to redress public grievances on top priority

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all the head of departments of the Delhi government to redress public grievances on "top priority".Kejriwal issued the directives while he held a review meeting with the HoDs on the functioning of the government's Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS), an official statement said.It said the chief minister will hold meetings with the HoDs twice a month to personally review the functioning of the PGMS.The department heads have been asked to review the cases of those individuals who are unsatisfied with the grievance redressal done by the respective department.No complaint should be left unattended and it must be resolved within the time limit (15 days) specified by the department, it stated.The government shared department-wise complaint data according to which 39,449 complaints were received against the Delhi Police between February 2015 to November 16 this year at the PGMS. Of which, 1,937 complaints were overdue which could not be resolved within 15 days of receiving the same.A total of 2,59,512 complaints have been received in government departments during the same period. It stated that 94,205 complaints were received at all the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP. "The chief minister will hold meetings with the HoDs on 15th and 31st (or whichever will be the last working day of the month) to personally review the PGMS functioning," the statement said. In the meeting, Kejriwal said, "Since the government stands committed towards public welfare, it is important that individual grievances of the residents of Delhi are duly addressed within the specified time limit given by each department." The chief minister also said, "It has to be the top most priority of all the HoDs to ensure that no grievance remains unattended and after a grievance is resolved there should be no dissatisfaction of the citizens with the concerned department." According to the statement, the CM told the officers that figures of those not satisfied with the redressal of their grievances must be brought down by the Delhi government departments. "Priority of the government and its officers has to be towards the public and their grievances cannot be left unresolved at any cost," the statement quoted Kejriwal as saying. PTI BUN DPBDPB