CM Gehlot directs officials to stay alert

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday directed security forces and administrative officials in the state to remain on alert in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.There should be strict surveillance on activities in the districts along the international border in the state, Gehlot directed officials in a high-level meeting on security arrangement here.He directed top administrative officials to monitor the situation in coordination with counterparts in districts, police, Army and the BSF.The chief minister directed officials to coordinate with the Health, Transport, Food, Water and Power departments and be prepared to tackle any situation.Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Kapil Garg, DG (home guard) O P Galhotra and DG (SOG and ATS) Bhupendra Singh were present at the meeting, besides other officials. Jaisalmer District Collector Namit Mehta said all departments have been asked to remain on alert, adding that an order has been released directing government officials to not leave the district headquarters without prior permission.Sriganganagar District Collector Shiv Prasad Madan said that an advisory was issued to the people, urging them to inform the authorities about any suspicious activity in public places or near defence establishments. BSF DIG M S Rathore said the force is on full alert.