CM Gehlot pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 71st death anniversary

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 71st death anniversary of the Father of the Nation at the assembly secretariat here. "Mahatma Gandhi is not amongst us today but his teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. His principle of non-violence should be followed by everyone," Gehlot said. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, chief secretary D B Gupta and others were present on the occasion. PTI SDA AQSAQS