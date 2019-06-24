CM gets emotional while paying tribute to Pant

Dehradun, June 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday became emotional while paying tribute to late state minister Prakash Pant in the state assembly.Trying to control his emotions, Rawat took a long pause midway while paying tribute and had a glass of water before resuming.Pant, who was the state's minister of finance and parliamentary affairs died recently, battling cancer at a US hospital.Glowing tributes were paid to the late minister by the Houseas the state assembly session began Mondaywith both ruling party and opposition members praising him for his erudition and the ability to take everyone together.The chief minister remembered his long association with Pant, saying his profound knowledge of legislative business was amazing."Pant held the distinction of becoming the youngest speaker of Uttarakhand assembly but the way he rose above party considerations to discharge his responsibilities objectively came in for praise from all quarters," Rawat said.Extending his sympathies to Pant's family, the chief minister prayed for strength to his wife, children and parents to bear the "immense pain of his being no more".Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh praised Pant's studious, polite, amiable and simple nature."He was very young when he became speaker but he handled his responsibilities very maturely," she said.Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said Pant's knowledge of legislative and parliamentary business was encyclopedic.BJP MLA from Vikasnagar, Munna Singh Chauhan said Pant had great restraint over his language and chose his words very carefully."He set high standards of parliamentary practices and left an indelible imprint on the state's politics," Chauhan said.Congress MLA from Ranikhet, Karan Mahra said he was a rare combination of erudition and humility always ready to help and guide first time MLAs regardless of their party affiliations. PTI ALM RAXRAX