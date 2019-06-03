CM hails PM-Kisan, pension schemes

Chennai, Jun 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday hailed the BJP-led NDA government's schemes targeting farmers, shopkeepers and the self-employed, saying the initiatives would provide universal social security.In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM thanked the Centre, besides offering support for the implementation of the schemes.In the first Cabinet meeting, the government last week decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country and also announced over Rs 10,000 crore pension scheme for five crore farmers."...I thank you for having generously expanded the ambit of the PM-KISAN scheme to include all land-holding eligible farmer families, announcing the pension scheme for small and marginal farmers," the CM said in the letter.The cabinet also approved a new scheme, which assures minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to all shopkeepers, retail traders and self-employed persons after attaining the age of 60 years.Calling it a path-breaking initiative, the CM expressed his gratitude to the Centre for providing pension to shopkeepers, retail traders and the self-employed."The above schemes will provide strong social security to large sections of our society. These decisions of the Union Cabinet under your leadership will be of immense benefit to the farmers, traders, self-employed persons and to the society as a whole," Palaniswami said.He also acknowledged the Centre's decision to bear the entire cost for the control of Foot and Mouth disease and Brucellosis in support of livestock rearing farmers.The Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was announced in the interim Budget, under which the government decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal instalments) to an estimated 12.5 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to two hectares. PTI CPB BN ABHABHABH