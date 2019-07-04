CM helpline 1076 launched for complaint registration in UP

Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday launched a 24X7 toll-free helpline here for people to lodge complaints from anywhere in the state. The Chief Minister helpline 1076 will establish a direct medium between the people and the CM's Office. "After registration of a complaint, its proper follow-up will be done within the 3-4 days to make sure that it is redressed," the chief minister said at the launch. At the same time, he warned those in the habit of sending false complaints, saying strict action will be taken against such persons to check misuse of the helpline for settling scores with anyone. The chief minister said any laxity on the part of officials will not be tolerated in redressing public grievances and asked the heads of departments concerned to review the complaints registered in the helpline. He said he would select 100 out of total complaints and review them himself. Stern action will be taken against the officials of the department concerned in case the complainant is not redressed, the chief minister said. The helpline, which will work round-the-clock, will help establish direct medium between the people and the Chief Minister's office, the CM added. A 500-seater call centre for the helpline has the capacity to handle 80,000 inbound and 55,000 outbound calls on a daily basis. It will also provide employment to youths. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that with the joint efforts of state and central government, efforts will be made to make this move more effective and successful across the state. "With the process of e-tendering, we have tried to bring transparency," he said. The chief minister also honoured Rajveer Singh, the helpline logo-maker, with a cheque of Rs 21,000. PTI ABN SMI CK