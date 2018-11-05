CM inaugurate Gorakhpur's biggest solar plant

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Solar energy is renewable and its use can reduce the dependance on petrol and diesel and help save foreign exchange, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday."It can help control carbon emissions which will be helpful in reducing pollution. India purchases around Rs 8 lakh crore worth of crude oil per year and solar energy and green energy can be one of the substitutes for petrol and diesel," he said.The chief minister was inaugurating a 1,230 kilowatt solar plant at Bargadwa area. It is the biggest solar plant in Gorakhour zone.He congratulated everyone on 'Dhantrayodashi' and urged everyone to light a 'diya' in the name of Lord Ram on November 6 and 7.When he was asked about Lord Ram statue, he said, "Don't worry everything will be done on time." PTI COR SMI ABHABH