CM inaugurates Narendra Nagar bypass

Narendra Nagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Friday inaugurated Narendra Nagar bypass, builtas part of Uttarakhand's ambitious all weather roads project, saying it will not only make chardham pilgrimage more convenient but also rid Narendra Nagar of its frequent traffic jams. Underscoring the strategic importance of the stretch, the Chief Minister congratulated the BRO for building the vital road on time."It is wide enough even for the landing of helicopters and fighter aircrafts," he said. "Apart from being strategically very important, the road will also make the annual chardham pilgrimage easier and rid Narenera Nagar of its frequent traffic jams," Rawat said.Better roads will also boost tourism, he said and announced that it will be named after erstwhile Tehri royal and former MP Manvendra Shah.The 4-km stretch was built by the BRO at a cost of Rs 22 crore, BRO DG Lt Gen Harpal Singh said.Uttarakhand's ambitious, over eleven thousand crore rupees, all weather roads project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is closely monitoring its progress.