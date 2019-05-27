CM Kejriwal, Dy CM should resign after AAP's LS poll debacle: NDMC Leader of House

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Leader of the House in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Tilakraj Kataria, Monday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy over AAP's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election.Kataria demanded resignation of Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet minister Satyendar Jain over the AAP's bleak performance at the hustings, the BJP-led civic body said.AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann is the lone party member in the new Lok Sabha, among the 42 candidates who fought the elections. He retained his Sangrur seat in the state.In 2014, the party had won 4 LS seats, all from Punjab.Their situation in Delhi from 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 Assembly polls has drastically reduced to deposit loss of several candidates, Kataria said. "The reason behind the situation of the corporations is that they (Delhi government) keep on curtailing funds of all the three corporations to make them handicap and to stop development works in Delhi," Kataria was quote as saying in a statement by the NDMC. PTI KND RCJ