CM lauds Delhiites for top rank in innovation index, says Delhi govt's investments showing results

New Delhi, Oct 17(PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Delhi people for coming first in the Niti Aayog's Innovation Index released here on Thursday.Kejriwal said the investment of the Delhi government in the fields of education, health and infrastructure are showing results.The ranking in the innovation index was done under three categories -- 'Major States', 'North East and Hill States' and 'Union Territories (UTs)/City and Small States'. Sikkim topped in the North East category, while Delhi was at the top in the UT segment.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra were the top three in the category of 'major states', in the first-ever innovation ranking."Congratulations to all Delhiites for coming first in Niti Aayog's Innovation Index Delhi govt's investments into high quality education, health and infrastructure are showing results," Kejriwal tweeted.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi topped the innovation index in all categories across India."Delhi tops Innovation Index in all categories across India. Education, Mohalla Clinics, Odd Even, Farishte, Door Step Delivery ...all Innovative steps by Youngest Political party. Congratulations Delhi & @ArvindKejriwal," he said in a tweet.The report was released by Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant.The India Innovation Index 2019, developed on the lines of Global Innovation Index (GII), looks into the innovation ecosystem of Indian states and Union territories to help policymakers design policies to drive innovation across regions. PTI VIT IJT