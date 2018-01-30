CM launches Rs 110 cr scheme to provide 24x7 power supply in

54 towns

Dharamshala, JAN 30, (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurlaunched integrated power development scheme at Nagrota Bagwan today to provide 24x7 power supply in 54 towns of the state.

"The Rs 110 crore centrally sponsored scheme is for 54 towns of the state in the ratio 90:10 by the Centre andstate government, respectively.

"This will include strengthening of power distribution system, setting up new transformers, besides upgrading 33 KV and 22 KV Electric sub stations in the state and maintaining electric lines to prevent transmission losses. The electric power in all 54 towns selectedwill be strengthened for providing round the clock powersupply to the people of the state," the chief minister said.

He further said that the six towns selected in Kangra district with base at Nagrota Bagwan are Kangra, Nagrota Bagwaan, Yol, Dehra, Palampur and Dharamshala. The scheme envisages to strengthen the basic infrastructure and upgradation of power supply and sub stations.

The total funds for these towns were 14.27 crore, which includes a sum of Rs 3.42 crore for Nagrota Bagwan town only for upgradation and improvement of power system.

The chief minister also inaugurated a bridge over Dhaloon Khud in Nagrota Bagwan constituency, completed with an outlay of Rs.1.88 crore.

Earlier, Thakur was accorded rousing reception when he arrived for the first time at Nagrota Bagwan assembly segment, the segment was the strong power hold of ex-Transport Minister and one of the top congress leaders of Himachal, G S Bali.