CM lays foundation of DNA block at Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) DNA tests will soon be conducted at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the DNA block. This block is being constructed at a cost Rs 1 crore and it will help the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Una to get DNA reports from the RFSL. The chief minister directed to complete the construction of the building within one year and also directed to put up other requirements of the department to encourage use of more scientific tools which are employed in criminal investigations as it brings transparency and speed in the investigation. RFSL, Dharamshala is the first regional lab in the country to get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for testing and calibration labs, Thakur added. Thakur also inaugurated a video-conferencing facility at RFSL which has recently been acquired by incurring expenditure to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. This facility will save valuable time of forensic experts in transit and will help to utilise the saved time in generating quality reports after analysis of cases, he said, adding that it will ultimately expedite disposal of crime cases. Similar infrastructure for DNA facility is also planned for RFSL in Mandi, Director of Shimla State Forensic Science Laboratory Arun Sharma said. Sharma said Himachal Pradesh would become the first state in the country to have DNA facility in all forensic labs.