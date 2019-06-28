CM lays foundation stone for coast guard recruitment centre in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid the foundation stone for a coast guard recruitment centre at Mianwala here Friday saying it will generate employment opportunities for the local youth. It will be the country's fifth coast guard recruitment centre after Noida, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Rawat said. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore in one and half years, 1500 recruitments will be made annually through the centre and locals will get a chance to serve in the coast guard, he added.The entire cost of the project is being met by the Centre, he said, adding that it showed the priority being accorded to Uttarakhand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI ALM RHL