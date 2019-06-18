'CM mourns death of HP rifleman in terror attack in J&K

Shimla, Jun 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Army Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal.A resident of village Saroh under Bangana tehsil in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, Anil Kumar made the supreme sacrifice during a terror attack in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said an official spokesperson.In his message to the bereaved family members, Thakur said he prayed to the Almighty for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.Thakur said the state government would provide all possible help to the next of kin of the martyred soldier.PTI DJI RAXRAX