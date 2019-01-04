CM Narayanasamy leads protest in Delhi for full statehood to Puducherry

(Eds: Updating with details of memorandum submitted) New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Puducherry Congress led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday staged a protest demanding full statehood to the Union Territory and removal of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, whom he accused of functioning "unconstitutionally".Addressing a press conference, Narayanasamy said leaders of 21 political parties also participated in the agitation at the Janatar Mantar and they were joined by people from the UT. He said the Puducherry Assembly has passed 16 resolutions in the past, the latest in September 2018, demanding full statehood but the Centre did not agree to it.He accused Bedi of violating the oath of secrecy and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take note of this and remove her. He also accused her of not functioning in the interest and development of Puducherry.Bedi was not available for comments.Narayanasamy said he has also submitted a memorandum to the central government demanding full statehood for Puducherry and also removal of Bedi as Lt Governor.The memorandum, submitted to the government, said that at present the status of Puducherry is found to be "unsatisfactory" to all sections of the people. "The Union Territories Act also remains ambiguous.The Act is not applied in its true spirit and the Rules of Business have diluted its autonomy content. This has further been aggravated by the prevailing administrative practices and also on account of financial dependence," the memorandum said. There is a groundswell support in Puducherry to have more administrative powers and a broad consensus to transform the UT into a full- fledged state, it said. The memorandum urged the government to immediately grant statehood to Puducherry for the overall development of people of the UT without any obstruction and to implement the developmental schemes, welfare schemes, augment revenue resources, provide employment etc., without any hindrance. The Puducherry chief minister also said that when BJP's Sushma Swaraj was the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a parliamentary committee headed by her had also recommended full statehood for Puducherry. "Mass agitation at Jantar Mantar #NewDelhi now demanding Statehood for the U T of Puducherry. All our Ministers, MLAs, Special Representative, and National Leaders, all the Leaders of Political parties of Puducherry joined this historic agitation for Puducherry," Narayanasamy tweeted. Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja, DMK's Kanomozhi and others were present during the agitation. PTI SKC ASK ASK TIRTIR