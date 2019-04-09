CM raising issue of statehood to cover up his govt's failures: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The BJP is not against full statehood for Delhi, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been raising the issue to "cover up" the failures of his government, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Tuesday.Tiwari said the BJP's manifesto is for the entire country, but there are many things that will benefit the people of Delhi.By 2022, the BJP will provide houses to lakhs of homeless people of Delhi, he said.The manifesto makes provision for supplying drinking water for all the families of Delhi through water taps under its programme 'Nal se Jal' by 2024.He said provision has also been made for pension to small traders of Delhi after 60 years of age so that they lead a respectable life in old age. "The GST process is being simplified and the small traders registered under GST will get accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh. There is also a scheme of Traders Credit Card for the registered traders just like the Kisan Credit Card. National Traders Commission will also be formed for the benefit of lakhs of traders of Delhi," Tiwari said.When asked about Kejriwal's demand for full statehood, he said, "In 2015, Kejriwal had come to power on a majority of issues, but statehood was not among them. Those issues have taken a backseat now and since they have failed to deliver on those promises, they are now raising the issue of full statehood to cover up their shortcomings. There is no need for full statehood to Delhi for ensuring supply of drinking water, health benefits, clean air, good schools, electricity, cleaning Yamuna etc." He attacked the Delhi chief minister for "depriving" Delhiites of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme by not implementing it in the national capital and also for the non-implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically-weaker sections.He said the Kejriwal government had not opened any new schools and colleges during its tenure and predicted that he will not come back to power."We are not against full statehood. We have again and again said 'examine the possibility of full statehood'. But when the possibility is examined, Delhiites only say, 'what do we expect from a CM who can stop the Republic Day parade?' He might stand in the way of prime minister, president or even a VIP," Tiwari said."You proceed and we will support. But it will not happen by depriving Delhi of water, transport facilities or by making Delhi the top city in pollution. We want to sit with you, but first call an all-party meeting," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the elections on the poll plank of full statehood for Delhi and had even burnt the BJP's 2014 election manifesto, alleging it "backtracked" on the promise of full statehood for Delhi. PTI SLB SLB KJKJ