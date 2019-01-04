CM urges Rajnath for one more woman IRB

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called upon Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday and requested him to sanction one more Women Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) for the hilly state, an official spokesperson said.Thakur said there was only one woman IRB in the state.He said if another women IRB is sanctioned, it will go a long way in strengthening the efforts made by the state government for women empowerment.Thakur also urged Singh to sanction funds for the state in view of heavy losses suffered during the monsoon season last year. The home minister listened to the demands patiently and assured Thakur of all possible assistance, the spokesperson added. PTI DJI DPB