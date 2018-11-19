CM urges SGPC chief to join hands to celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged SGPC President Gobind Singh Longowal on Monday to join hands with the state government to make the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev a "grand success". Amarinder Singh urged Longowal during a brief meeting when the latter had called on him at his residence to extend an invitation for the celebrations being launched by the SGPC on November 23, as per an official release. The chief minister said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex gurdwara body, should also be a part of the mega-scale celebrations being planned by the government befitting the historic occasion. The commemoration of the event is a lifetime opportunity for all, cutting across political, social and religious lines, to get together to espouse the cause and principles scripted by the first Sikh Guru, the chief minister said. "It calls for collective and active participation of one and all, in the spirit of harmony that the Guru has prompted," Amarinder Singh was quoted as saying in the release. Cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Vijay Inder Singla, PPCC President Sunil Jakhar were with the chief minister when the SGPC president called on him. PTI CHS CK