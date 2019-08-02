CNG, petrol-run vehicles can be registered with transport dept as cabs in Delhi-NCR: SC

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday said vehicles, which operate on CNG or petrol, can be registered by Delhi government's transport department as cabs with all-India tourist permit (AITP) which will be eligible to ply in Delhi-NCR.A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta clarified its May 10, 2016, order which had led to confusion that the transport department was not registering CNG or petrol-run vehicles as cabs.The apex court order had said that instead of CNG or petrol vehicles, those running on diesel would not be granted fresh registration to ply as cabs in Delhi-NCR.The top court clarified the earlier order, saying "it was correct" so far as registration or renewal of registration of diesel-run cabs were concerned.It said the vehicles which run either on CNG or petrol or both can be granted AITP by the transport department for plying in Delhi-NCR.Senior lawyer Aprajita Singh, who along with senior advocate Harish Salve, is assisting the top court in a 1985 PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta on pollution, sought two weeks to file a fresh report on behalf on Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority. PTI SJK PKS SJK ABHABHABH