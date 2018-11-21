Co-branding rights for 3 NMRC stations awarded; e-rickshaw for last mile connectivity planned

Noida (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) With a highest bid of Rs 1.62 crore, business conglomerate Jai Prakash Associates has won the co-branding right for the Pari Chowk station on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Corridor (NMRC), officials said Tuesday.The co-branding rights for two other stations -- Noida Sector 137 and Alpha 1 -- have been given to Independent New Services Private Limited and Tauras Financial Services Private Limited, respectively, they said.The bidding for Noida Sector 137 was awarded for Rs 82 lakh and that for Alpha 1 for Rs 60.51 lakh, NMRC executive director P D Upadhyay said, adding that the rights have been awarded for a period of 10 years.However, during the first round of auction, the rights for only three out of the 21 stations could be awarded. Besides the passenger fares, the NMRC had decided to rent out for advertisement space for the names of its metro stations to make for the costs of running and maintaining the Aqua Line.The NMRC had invited bids for co-branding rights on its 21 stations on September 7, 2018 but had attracted only nine bids, according to the official."The biddings for the 18 remaining stations have been invited again and the process will end on December 13," he said.The NMRC also announced floating tenders to invite firms for providing e-rickshaw service at all its 21 stations to ensure last mile connectivity for passengers."The e rickshaws will be given space near the metro stations and will ferry passengers to and fro nearby societies on a set route. The companies selected for the service will have to pay a certain amount of fee to the NMRC, which will provide them parking and charging space at the stations for some fee," Upadhyay said.The contract period for the e-rickshaw service will be five years and the tender opens for it on November 22 and closes on December 17, the officer said.The soon to be opened Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km through 21 stations.PTI KIS CK