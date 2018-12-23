Co-parenting not always easy, says Drew Barrymore

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Drew Barrymore has said that co-parenting with her former husband, art consultant Will Kopelman is not an easy task.The actor, who separated from Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage, said they try to be the best parents they can from time to time."Once upon a time... I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all. Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted," Barrymore wrote on Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of her with Kopelman."But that doesn't mean that every second wasn't worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. Two healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co-parents we can be. It's not always easy and the point is... Nothing in life is. But it doesn't mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!" she added.The former couple have two daughters - Olive (six) and Frankie (four). Barrymore was earlier married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas and comic Tom Green. PTI RDSRDS