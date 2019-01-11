Co-working operator Skootr to open its 12th centre in Connaught Place

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Co-working operator Skootr has taken 10,000 sq ft space on lease in the national capital to open its 12th centre as part of an expansion plan to meet rising demand of shared office space. The company plans to have 150 seats in the new centre located at Connaught Place. The rents will be in the range of Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 per seat. "The new centre at KG Marg is expected to be operational next month. We have already leased out 75 seats to corporates and startups," Skootr founder and joint MD Puneet Chandra said.With the addition of this new centre, Skootr will have total 12 centres comprising 3,500 seats across four cities -- Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur and Delhi.Ankit Jain, founder and joint MD, said: "Connaught Place is a commercial hub in Delhi and has huge scope of growth in serviced and managed co-working spaces. Players like us can help declutter and offer better services at these commercial hubs."He said the company plans to add 2 lakh sq ft area this year.Skootr plans to foray into Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad in the near future. The company targets to expand its network to 30 cities and increase the overall capacity to over 1 lakh seats across the country. Skootr, which was founded in 2015, offers managed and customised co-working spaces to uniquely meet the demands of large corporate clients, startups, freelancers, SMEs, BPOs, and cohorts of working professionals. It has clients like Economist, Expedia, deVere Group, Kuka Robotics, Haba, Luther Corporate Services, Rocket Testtatilor Software, 7N, Rational Kitchen and BMW. PTI MJH RVK ANUANU