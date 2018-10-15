COA-TRC Selects AnantU to Host Heritage Documentation Training Programme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AHMEDABAD, India, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The Council of Architecture Training & Research Centre (COA-TRC) in Bhubaneshwar, in association with ICOMOS India, has selected Anant National University to host a faculty training programme on 'Documentation of Heritage Architecture'. The training will be conducted at the AnantU campus from 27th - 31st October and will be attended by architecture faculty and architects from across the country. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625509/Anant_National_University_Logo.jpg ) Key objectives of the faculty development programme are to enhance the knowledge and understanding of historic structures for conservation, adaptive reuse and design development, to develop the participants' skills of observing traditional buildings, and to collectively understand architectural transitions throughout the ages. The programme intends to equip all participants with adequate knowledge of teaching tools and methodologies required for documenting the built environment. Panel of teaching experts for the programme includes Mr. Ashish Trambadia, Director, Ahmedabad World Heritage City Trust; Mr. Navin Piplani, Principal Director, INTACH Heritage Academy, New Delhi; Dr. Shikha Jain, Director - DRONAH, Gurgaon; Ms. Shalini Das Gupta, Conservation Architect, New Delhi; Dr. Kailash Rao, Professor, Manipal University, and Ms. Poonam Trambadia, Conservation Architect, Ahmedabad. Interested applicants can register here before 17th October. About Anant National University Anant National University is committed to nurture solutionaries who design, build and preserve a more equitable and sustainable India. It envisions in becoming India's leading private teaching and research university in the fields of built environment, design, and sustainability. Anant National University, located in the sprawling Sanskardham campus in Ahmedabad, is led by a cadre of eminent people from academia, business, and government, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields. Some members of AnantU's Governing Board: Mr Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University (Chairman, Piramal Group and Shriram Group); Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, Provost, Anant National University (Founding Dean, Indian School of Business; Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University); Mr. Abhishek Lodha (Managing Director, Lodha Group); Mr. Adil Zainulbhai (Chairman, Network18; Chairman, Quality Council of India; Former Chairman, McKinsey & Co., India); Ms. Indira Parikh (Founder President, FLAME University); Dr. Sudhir Jain (Director, IIT Gandhinagar) and several others. Source: Anant National University PWRPWR