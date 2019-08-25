Coaching teacher held for duping govt job aspirants in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) A teacher at a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Pali district was arrested for allegedly duping students by promising to help them in getting government jobs, an official said on Sunday. Sushil Sharma (23), along with his accomplices, charged money from aspirants to help them in cheating in competitive examinations, ADG Anil Paliwal said.He said the accused was arrested on Saturday with incriminating documents such as admit cards, a rubber stamp, cheques and an account ledger.A decoy customer was sent to the coaching institute where Sharma demanded from him Rs 3 lakh to get his examination cleared illegally, Paliwal said.He said Sharma was arrested red handed when he accepted Rs 15,000 as the first installment from the customer.The accused is being interrogated to know about his accomplices and their modus operandi, Paliwal added. PTI AG AD DPB