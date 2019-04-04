Coaching the Coaches; Dr. Amit Nagpal Conducts Another Session to Empower Coaches

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Faridabad, Delhi NCR, India(NewsVoir)Coaching Concept is fast catching on in India and thanks to MNCs executive coaching has already become popular in the corporate world. Personal Branding and Inspirational storytelling are two of the most powerful tools for coaches to build their own brand as well as the brand of their clients. Whether you are a life coach or a business coach, an executive coach or a career coach, you need personal branding and inspirational storytelling for your own professional growth and getting high value clients.Personal Branding and Inspirational Storytelling for CoachesA successful webinar was organized by ICF Mumbai chapter on Personal Branding and Inspirational Storytelling for Coaches last week, with Dr. Amit Nagpal as speaker. There were nearly 30 participants in the webinar. The participants were member of ICF Mumbai chapter and are ICF certified coaches. He elaborated on topics such as the paradoxes of brand building, the art of perception enhancement and digital mindset. He especially emphasized on the power of inspirational storytelling to create win- win situation for the storyteller and the audience. He explained his 7E model of storytelling, which is inspired by PM Narendra Modi. Nidhi Arora, Leadership and Life Coach says about the webinar, I attended a short session on Branding and Storytelling by Dr. Nagpal hosted by ICF Mumbai Chapter. It was a very intriguing discussion with lots of simple tips and tricks that I will use. I learnt that Personal branding and Storytelling are two "must-use" strategies for anyone not just people in business. Two years ago, Dr. Amit had also conducted a session for ICF Delhi NCR chapter and had received a very enthusiastic response from the participant coaches. JP Singh, Former President, ICF Delhi NCR chapter says, Dr. Amit Nagpal is a 'Personal Branding' expert and the author of a must read book on this subject. A good storyteller and presenter, his talks are very engaging. He has a wide range of interests and knowledge, including Social Media and marketing. Great to meet him, listen to his talks and interact with him. Coaching the CoachesDr. Amit has been coaching the coaches on personal branding, social media and storytelling for the past seven years. He has also coached foreign coaches in Spain, South Africa and Peru. His book Personal Branding, Storytelling and Beyond has been an Amazon bestseller for the past 2 years. As one of the pioneers of personal branding and brand storytelling in India, Dr. Amit says, Pioneers have to create the industry and need not be afraid of creating their own competition. I am glad to help other coaches realize their peak potential through personal branding and storytelling. Dr. Amit uses digital tools like social media and digital storytelling for coaching clients on brand building and has started a campaign, Digital is Magical on completion of ten years in digital." Personal Brand Audit is First StepHe recommends his clients to start the journey with a Personal Brand Audit. AL Services under the leadership of Dr. Amit offers personal brand audit, which provides a ten page report with detailed feedback on social media activities, identify gaps, suggest corrective actions needed and advise future actions for better brand strategy to the client. Personal Brand Audit is a systematic examination of perceptions, feedback, and communications to analyse the overall perception of "Brand You". Dr. Amit Nagpal speaks on personal branding and inspirational storytelling at prestigious platforms such as Story the Future Summit (USA), ICF, DMA, PRSI, STC India, Indore Press Club and so on. He has conducted workshops at some of the top educational institutions in India including IIT Madras, LSR College for Women, Delhi University, SSE India, Sri Sri Centre for Media Studies and so on. From Marketer to Professor to Storyteller, the six words tell his life story. He has been on a journey from unconscious storytelling in childhood to conscious storytelling in adulthood. He is based in New Delhi, India and tweets @DrAmitInspires. To know more, please visit www.dramitnagpal.com/. You are welcome to start the conversation at WhatsApp on 95825 60804 or mail at amit@dramitnagpal.com. Image: Coach Connect PWRPWR