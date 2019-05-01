Coal India April output rises 1 pc to 45.29 million tonne

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Coal India Ltd (CIL) Wednesday said its coal production in April 2019 rose by 1 per cent to 45.29 million tonne as compared with 44.86 million tonne year ago. Coal offtake during April rose 2.6 per cent to 52.35 million tonne as compared with 51.02 million tonne in the year-ago period, CIL said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said. South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields, subsidaries of the company, were the major contributors to the monthly production by generating 11.11 million tonne and 11.74 million tonne of coal, respectively. PTI BKS RVKRVK