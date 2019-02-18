Coal India arms CCL, BCCL to contribute Rs 1.75 cr to family of Pulwama martyr Vijay Soreng

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Coal India arms CCL and BCCL Monday announced contributing about Rs 1.75 crore to the family of CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng from Jharkhand who was martyred in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in Pulwama on February 14 when a terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying them. Both Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) are based out of Jharkhand. "CCL and BCCL, both subsidiaries of Coal India, have jointly decided to contribute about Rs 1.75 crore to the family of brave martyred Vijay Soreng of Jharkhand," CCL said in a statement. In a meeting, "It was unanimously decided that an amount of Rs 200 will be contributed by every employee ie both executives and non-executives of CCL. The said amount will be deducted from their salary of February itself to be paid in March 2019," the statement said. It added that a similar decision was also taken in BCCL. Earlier, CCL Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Singh, who is also in the charge of CMD of BCCL, placed a wreath on the martyr's body at Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, before it was sent to his home district Gumla. CCL has a manpower of 39,581, as on January 1, while the staff strength of BCCL is 46,344. PTI NAM HRS