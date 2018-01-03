Coal India examining feasibility of producing methanol: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The government today said state- run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) is examining the feasibility of producing methanol and other chemicals.

"Also, CIL (Coal India) is exploring techno-commercial feasibility of production of methanol and other chemicals," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. These initiatives, he said, are under feasibility study stage at present. Asserting that CIL is exploring alternative uses of fossil fuel, the minister said that the PSU, through a joint venture with GAIL, Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) is involved in a venture to set up a coal-based fertiliser plant at the site of the defunct Talcher unit of FCIL.

This, the minister said, is in line with approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, whereby revival of the Talcher unit of FCIL was awarded to a consortium of CIL, GAIL, RCF and FCIL on nomination basis.

Goyal further said that the methodology for auction of coal mines for sale of fossil fuel under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 is under governments consideration. PTI SID MR