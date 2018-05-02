Coal India misses April target by 2 MT

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned CIL produced 44.8 million tonnes of coal in April, missing the target by 2 MT.

Its output target of for the month was 46.83 MT, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has said.

The companys offtake in April was at 50.97 MT against the target of 56.75 MT.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output. Its output in the 2017-18 fiscal was 567.37 MT, missing the target by 33 MT.

With an assessment suggesting that the current trend may not warrant pursuing the projected coal output target of 1 billion tonnes by 2020 by the company, the government last month indicated revising it.

The government had said last December that of the 1.5 billion tonne coal the country is expected to produce by 2022 and of this, 1 billion tonnes would come from Coal India. PTI SID SA SA