Coal India output up 7.4% to 412.45 MT during Apr-Dec

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Coal India Ltd (CIL) said Tuesday its output rose 7.4 per cent to 412.42 million tonne (MT) in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The state-run company had recorded a production of 383.92 MT during the corresponding period of 2017-18. For December, its output was almost flat at 54.13 MT. The company had recorded 54.63 MT output in December 2017. The coal offtake by the public sector undertaking registered a growth of 5.5 per cent to 444.59 MT during the April-December period. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production in the country. PTI NAM HRS