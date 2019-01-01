scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coal India output up 7.4% to 412.45 MT during Apr-Dec

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Coal India Ltd (CIL) said Tuesday its output rose 7.4 per cent to 412.42 million tonne (MT) in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The state-run company had recorded a production of 383.92 MT during the corresponding period of 2017-18. For December, its output was almost flat at 54.13 MT. The company had recorded 54.63 MT output in December 2017. The coal offtake by the public sector undertaking registered a growth of 5.5 per cent to 444.59 MT during the April-December period. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production in the country. PTI NAM HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos